DPM Cooper shares innovative initiatives to propel Tourism product in his 2025/26 Budget Communication

DPM Cooper in Parliament – file photo

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper outlined revolutionary measures to further grow the tourism product throughout the country.

He was making his Contribution to the 2025/26 Budget Debate in the House of Assembly on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

“I remind this House and the Bahamian people that this Budget is about impact. It is about expanding opportunities. It is about people,” he said.

At the heart of this transformation is the redeveloped Tourism Development Corporation (TDC), which he deemed as one of the most “revolutionary initiatives” in the history of tourism in The Bahamas.

From the TDC, which continues to drive innovation and product development across the islands, to the Hotel Corporation and Hotel Licensing Department, which remain focused on standards, partnerships, and opportunity, DPM Cooper said their dedication is moving the sector forward in real and measurable ways.

He also observed that the tourism product in The Bahamas is not just about numbers; it’s how those numbers are transformed into prosperity.

“It’s about innovation and evolution, and people. It is about creating a future in which Bahamians own more, lead more, and benefit more, he said, adding that it is about taking the guests ‘Beyond the Beach’ and beyond Nassau/Paradise Island to explore culture, heritage and religious tourism, sports, meetings, conventions, adventure, Eco-tourism Space Tourism and Tech-tourism.”

He explained that this is the reason for driving technological innovation through Smart City initiatives and the launch of a Digital Landing Card.

“This is a major milestone, which brings together both Customs and Immigration in a single digital platform, is designed to modernize and streamline the entry experience for Bahamians and international visitors alike, while also strengthening national security, improving data intelligence, and enabling greater inter-agency coordination.

“I am pleased to advise that Cabinet has approved its launch, and we will be implementing it expeditiously,” DPM Cooper said.

Reflecting on the historic tourism arrivals of over nine million cruise visitors, and a total of over 11 million visitors in 2024, he said he is confident tourism will continue to be the leading industry for The Bahamas in the foreseeable future.

In total, The Bahamas received 660,268 foreign air arrivals from January to April 2025, compared to 662,815 during the same period last year — a fractional decline of 0.4 percent, but up 1.0 percent from 2019.

“As we strengthen our tourism product, we are also being bold and aggressive in expanding our international airlift — because access drives arrivals, and arrivals drive economic activity,” DPM Cooper said.

He shared that new airlift from Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, Hamilton and Ottawa, with partners such as Sunwing, Air Canada, WestJet, have been secured, and another major carrier to be announced shortly.

“These additions are critical to unlocking more of the Canadian market and extending the reach of our Family Islands,” he said. And added, “We are continuing to ramp up airlift from Florida, using Bahamasair strategically to connect key source markets with our Family Islands and increase frequency during peak periods.”

He also foreshadowed that many islands, supported by Family Island airlift expansion, are being positioned for steady, sustainable tourism growth.