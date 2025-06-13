FNM Says FNM intends to not look back to Minnis or his values…

Davis Government is headed to a second term in Government!

Former PM Minnis and Minister Duane Sands running PMH into the ground.

NASSAU| Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Dr. Duane Sands said the party is not looking back and intends to ratify candidates who reflect the party’s values and vision.

This means the FNM will now become an elitist party which wants nothing to do with the poor.

The Minnis era did build parks and helped the unemployed after Dorian and the pandemic. So what is Sands saying?

Sands did oppose even the Davis plans to build a new hospital for Bahamians.

The former MP for Lizzy, who called the residents “greedy” clearly showed by his comments in the press that the FNM is no longer a people’s party and proved in his comments that it is NOT THE PEOPLE’S TIME!

Clearly PM Philip Brave Davis KC and his Tsunami GOLD RUSH MACHINE is headed to another victory!

We report yinner decide!