Shanta Knowles – Commissioner of Police

LONDON| Bahamas Press sources deep in Buckingham Palace now share the the names of the five Bahamians set to be announced on the King’s Birthday Honours list 2025.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) -Talmage Raymond Leo Pinder. For services to the Seafood Industry.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

– Dr Idamae Hanna. For services to the field of Health and Wellness.

= Eva Hilton. For service in the field of Education.

– Cynthia Allison Donaldson Nee Johnson. For services in the field of Public Service and Activism.

Meanwhile Police Commissioner of Royal Bahamas Police Force Shanta Emily Knowles receives the King’s Police Medal.

The King’s Birthday Honours has more than 1,200 people from across the UK and around the world being recognised for their achievements.

Twice a year, special honours are granted to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country.

Dozens of celebrities and well-known figures have been recognised in the latest round of honours, as well as everyday heroes and charity champions.

