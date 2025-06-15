Police Reservist and Cabinet Staffer Lernex Williams is country’s latest homicide victim #38

Inspector Williams will not be going back home to his loved ones this Father’s Day – BUT HIS KILLERS COUNTING THE STOLEN MONEY SOMEWHERE ON THE ISLAND!

The body of Police Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams and an armed robber died following a shootout and armed robbery Father’s Day.

NASSAU| Police Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams is the latest homicide victim following that daring Sunday afternoon robbery at the RBC Branch in Palmdale.

Inspector Williams was making his regular deposits for two prominent churches at the Palmdale Shopping Center on Father’s Day when he was approached by three gunmen who were occupants of a white Suzuki Swift which later became a getaway car.

One of the robbers was fatally shot dead on the scene during the incident and was left by his fellow robbers on the pavement in the plaza. What a way to die!

Back in May 2024 two security guards were lucky to be alive after being shot in an attempted armed robbery in broad daylight at the same Palmdale Shopping Centre.

And back on June 12th, 2016 at the Scotiabank automated teller machine (ATM) at Wulff Road and Jerome Avenue Minister Ivan Cleare, a minister at New Bethlehem Baptist Church on Independence Drive, was shot dead by another armed robber on a Sunday (just like today) one week before Father’s Day that year.

Minister Cleare was attempting to get funds for a relative Church christening service that morning. The robber shot Minister Cleare and went to KFC to buy chicken before being arrested somewhere in Fox Hill.

We in he Bahamas better put our foot down on these cold blooded killers, who would burn government buildings and wreck lives and whole families while walking up and down evading jail on bail! DEAL WITH DEM!

