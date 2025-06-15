Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis pays tribute to Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams who was shot and killed during an armed robbery outside RBC Palmdale earlier today:

STATEMENT: Our Cabinet Office family has lost one of its finest sons.

On behalf of my wife, Ann, and the Government of The Bahamas, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams, whose life was taken in a tragic act of violence on Father’s Day.

It is especially painful to lose a man like Lernex a father, a servant, a protector on a day meant to honour men like him. His final act, believed to be in service to his church, tells you everything about his character.

We grieve with his family, his fellow officers, and the community he served. His loss is felt across our nation. May he rest in peace, and may his loved ones find comfort and strength in the days ahead.

