Rogue officer weds.

Sergeant 3317 Jared Turnquest

NASSAU! A police officer, accused of tampering with evidence in a court case involving his pal FNM MP Adrian Gibson, married his flight attendant fiancée during a low-key ceremony this weekend.

Sergeant 3317 Jared Turnquest married the British Airways flight attendant during a church wedding attended by fewer than 100 guests to prevent her from spilling the beans on him.

The bride wore a lace mermaid gown with a simple bouquet of cream colored roses.

The groom’s colleagues on the police force are still trying to figure out how he built a spacious condo on a police sergeant’s salary.

Turnquest is the lead investigator in the libel case of businessman Gregory Miller who is in the midst of a court battle with Gibson.

Gibson, the disgraced ex-chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation, claims that Miller tried to defame his character by transferring $200 to his account at Royal Bank of Canada on December 31, 2018.

Gibson shared the account with his then-fiancée Alexandria Mackey. He admitted this in his statement that formed the basis of the criminal complaint.

Turnquest, who is also from Long Island, allegedly pulled Mackey’s statement from the file to help Gibson avoid difficult questions when he took the witness stand. This was allegedly done at Gibson’s request.

After Gibson and Mackey split up, she agreed to testify against him in his upcoming corruption trial.

The Long Island MP told Turnquest not to make the same mistake of leaving the woman who knows his secrets.