NASSAU| Police said a man was shot and killed in Rock Crusher on Saturday.

Preliminary reports reveal that a group of men was seated outside of a residence on Maxwell Street when a black hatchback vehicle pulled up.

Police said the occupants of that vehicle fired gunshots in the direction of the men. One of the men, a 21-year-old, of Polhemus Street, who was being monitored and on bail, was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.