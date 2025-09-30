DNA returns – Will Dr Hubert Minnis be their Leader at the Party’s Convention? OPPOSITION VOTE SPLITS FURTHER!

THE FNM WILL SPLIT – AND the PLP will get another term! The DNA once claimed the Party had 30,000 Registered Members! Now they don’t have a branch!

Anyone know these DNA people?

NASSAU| Persons seeking to not support the Government of the Bahamas’ second term in office now has a new OPPOSITION PARTY to choose from.

BP is learning The Democratic National Alliance has returned to the political scene.

The group who lost their two leaders to the FNM is now promising to regroup, reorganize, and re-energize.

The DNA came out of the FNM under then leader Branville McCartney in 2012 who left the FNM after serving as the MP for Bamboo Town. The Party also participated in 2017 and 2021 elections which was then led by Arinthia Santina Komolafe. The late Christopher Mortimer served as Deputy Leader but died mysteriously when his car reversed on him and killed him. ,

However the new group is promising to offer pragmatic, fact-based solutions and remain a lasting presence.

The New Leadership said it will hold a convention to elect new officers and aims to address issues around the country.

Could the DNA be LED by former PM Hubert Minnis? The New Party set to launch candidates and a hold a national convention soon?

We ga soon know!