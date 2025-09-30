Special assembly recognises Xaria Ingraham’s achievement as Junior Minister of Tourism

A special assembly was held at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic School to recognise Xaria Ingraham’s achievement as Junior Minister of Tourism on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. As the Junior Minister of Tourism, Ingraham will represent The Bahamas at the 2025 CTO Youth Congress scheduled for October 2 in Barbados. Joining family, friends and well-wishers of the 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism during the special assembly were MOTIA’s General Manager/Grand Bahama Nuvolari Chotoosingh and other members from the MOTIA board along with Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy students and faculty.

Junior Minister of Tourism Xaria Ingraham earned her title after securing first place in May during The Bahamas 2025 Junior Minister of Tourism Speech Competition, competing against students from various islands.

Winning the competition came with a cash prize, a trophy and an all-expense paid trip to represent the country at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Youth Congress.

The CTO Youth Congress is an initiative and competition for youth leaders across the region to research, present and discuss innovations in tourism.

It will be held in Barbados on October 2.

“What began as just representing my school turned into representing my island, and now, representing the entire Bahamas,” said Ingraham.

Xaria expressed gratitude to her parents for inspiring her, pushing her to excel and encouraging her never to settle for less.

“I am going to fight for that trophy and bring it back home because The Bahamas deserves nothing less,” she said.

“Next week Barbados, next week the trophy and forever The Bahamas,” she added.