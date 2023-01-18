DOCTORS tight-lipped on condition of Rev’d C. B. MOSS as he remains in a medically induced coma for eight days now…

Rev’d Dr. C. B. Moss

NASSAU| Doctors at Doctor’s Hospital are tight-lipped on the condition of the Rev’d C. B. MOSS as his condition remains unchanged in the critical care section for over one week now.

Dr Moss collapsed while entering St Agnes Anglican Church on Baillou Hill Road during the Majority Rule Church Service on January 10th.

After that incident, he was placed in a medically induced coma. Today his condition remains unchanged.

Doctors have taken the approach now to remain quiet, selectively sharing small bits of information while locking the public out of knowing the full prognosis.

Mr Moss is the pastor of the Mt Olive Baptist Church in Bains and Grants Town. He is a Historian, political activist, and former Senator.

Bahamas Press will continue to monitor his condition. A vigil began this week as we pray for C. B Moss.

