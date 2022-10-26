Doris Johnson Senior High Celebrates Excellence

Students honored and addressing the student body.

NASSAU| More than 40 students at Doris Johnson Senior High School were today honoured for making the Honour Roll, Principal’s List and other academic achievements during an awards ceremony dubbed, “Celebrating Excellence”.

Guest speaker for the occasion, Rev. Terrance G. Morrison reminded the entire student body that they “cannot fall into excellence”; but rather he encouraged them to work towards it.

Meantime the ceremony was enlivened by spirited and dynamic musical and step dance performances by the “Mystic Marlins”.

Rev T G Morrison.

Doris Johnson High School