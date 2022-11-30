DPM Cooper attends the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit

DPM Chester Cooper with H.E. Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Saudi Arabia| Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. I. Chester Cooper at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit, November 28 to December 1, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Global Summit is the leading event in Travel & Tourism, bringing together the most powerful voices within the sector to address and redesign the priorities for the future.

Under the theme “Travel for a Better Future”, the Global Leaders’ Dialogue will connect public and private sector leaders to explore the most important investments required to build a better future for all.

Global Leaders at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit.



