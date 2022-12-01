PRIME MINISTER DAVIS HITS ANOTHER HOME RUN AS HE IS SET TO OPEN THE ANDRE RODGERS BASEBALL STADIUM…

PM Davis at the new baseball stadium.

PM Davis: Yesterday touring the newly constructed Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, an investment in sports development in our country, meant quite a lot to me, apart from my being a huge baseball fan. I am delighted to know this stadium is finally finished because it was designed under my watch when I was the Minister of Works, and it was a dream I wanted to realise; a proper stadium that could accommodate class levels of baseball up to a Triple-A Level Minor Baseball League, and Major League Baseball games.

This stadium will be an avenue for young Bahamians to showcase their talent and skills, but, most importantly, it will give them something to belong to. Most of our challenge is the absence of the youth feeling a part of something, and this stadium will inspire them to want to be a part of something greater.