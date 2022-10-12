DRA Contracts Workers to Begin Home Repairs In East Grand Bahama

The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) contracted the first group of workers on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 to assist with the home repair work on Grand Bahama, which is set to begin shortly in the eastern end of the island. From left are Senator Kirkland Russell, Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, DRA Chairman Alex Storr and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama Melvin Seymour. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas – Residents in East Grand Bahama whose homes are still in need of repair are one step closer to having their hopes realized, after the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) signed on the first group of temporary workers on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 to begin repairs.

The group was hired under the Home Owner Assistance Repair Program to assist the DRA work crews in conducting repairs on homes that were damaged by Hurricane Dorian three years ago and rebuild those completely destroyed in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

DRA Chairman Alex Storr revealed at a press conference at the DRA office on Wednesday to announce the signing that work will begin in East Grand Bahama in the settlement of Rocky Creek and the building materials are expected to be on the island next week.

“Our intention is to hire as many people from within the communities where we will be helping to try and join the efforts on rebuilding their communities. After we have exhausted that avenue, then we will invite others to come in and join the teams,” he said.

Mr. Storr said his work crews will be on the ground to assist as many homeowners they can, starting with the most vulnerable in the area.

He noted that the project will have a multi-layered impact on the communities in East Grand Bahama, as it not only brings employment to those in the area, but also a level of economic stimulus and he is again urging homeowners in need of assistance, who have not yet applied to the DRA, not to tarry as time and resources are limited.

Mr. Storr revealed that a portal will also be set up on the DRA website in a matter of weeks for contractors to join the project.

“The team at the DRA is committed to our work here in Grand Bahama and Abaco,” he said, while adding that the DRA’s senior leadership team has been on the ground for several weeks conducting assessments and ensuring that the required assistance is available.

Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, in expressing elation over the announcement, thanked the chairman for leading the charge in seeing to it that those residents who have been struggling for some time will finally get the relief they have been desperately waiting on.

“I am delighted to have the chairman, Mr. Alex Storr, here with us today, who has just taken it to the next level, in terms of the responsiveness that we need on this island, when it comes to really catering to those who have been struggling for such a long time with those home repairs that were needed since the passing of Dorian.

“Our prime minister has ensured that we get the job done and so again we are grateful for the support of the government in making this happen.

We are starting in East Grand Bahama and the other parts of Grand Bahama will also benefit pretty shortly,” she said.