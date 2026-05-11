Drugs, Doping, Cocaine Boats and FNM Candidates PART TWO! WHO VETS THESE PEOPLE?

Colombian looking bagman for FNM candidate in MICAL.

INAGUA| The Americans are now looking into one FNM Candidate after his Cocaine LOADED vessel was intercepted with approximately 200 kilos of drugs back on February 11th, 2026.

This coming week the country should know more on what kind of plea bargin agreement was met with US attorneys prosecuting the case against Malcolm Goodman. He, you should know, is the said “Business Partner” of Marvin Dames, the FNM candidate for Mount Moriah

The Americans, we believe, ]will also have another person of interest in what is being described as a carefully orchestrated COCAINE TRANSSHIPMENT operation from down south in Inagua and surrounding islands.

The FNM candidate down there in that part of the country is also a former police officer, who retired to be able to become a candidate in the May 12th General Elections. That candidate we now understand is ]walking up and down through MICAL with some persons who we know the Americans have an interest in. And here is what we know.

One of the men a Caucasian male, who appears to look like someone straight out of Columbia, is right now walking up and down MICAL as the “bagman” for the FNM candidate in the southernmost con]stituency.

One evening this same “bagman” got so drunk that he confessed to having so much cocaine that he didn’t know what to do with it.

Residents in the community tell us the FNM candidate recently purchased a $15,000 vehicle all in US currency.

Meanwhile, down in Inagua the FNM Candidate, his Caucasian male partner, and their lodge buddies have earned the name the “Park Rangers” as they are regularly spotted riding up and down the beach looking for “square” groupers (and yinner know just what we mean).

Deep intel from our US partners now confirm they are closely monitoring a bar turned FNM headquarters in Mayaguana, which has been identified as an alleged drug dealing centre on the island.

Sources from our neighbours to the north believe this operation is now disguised as a political headquarters for the FNM candidate, who we know once served on the Police Force. It is alleged that while on the RBPF he permitted nefarious items to flow up and down into Inagua and then into northern islands of the Bahamas and beyond. BUT HOW WAS THAT DONE?

The said top cop turned “politician” down there would have a person bring their open cargo to the mailboat to be checked for narcotics. Once checked they are permitted to tape up and place on the vessel for shipment. However, the candidate allowed his “PARK RANGERS” and the caucasian to place unchecked cargo on a sailing vessel thus allowing the free flow of narcotics through the waters of the Bahamas.

Now, if we know this, and the Americans know this – HOW COME PERSONS CHARGED WITH MANAGING INTELLIGENCE FOR THE COUNTRY DON’T?

But let’s get back to what is happening this week. Prosecutors are now being told how did some 200 kilos or $4 million worth of drugs sailed by Malcolm Goodman enter the Port of Miami as a solo captain, which went UNDETECTED by all the OPBAT and Bahamian DEU systems which never flagged the vessel which we know is owned by Marvin Dames.

Now yinner know things like this will not end well, especially when you hear the US Authorities have requested the person who purchased the fuel – who is not in their custody at this time but is now being investigated – to come in and see them and they have refused to do so.

From the information we have now seen, the Americans now have all the fuel receipts, the movement of the vessel and a list of its captains, the origin of the kilos and all the players involved in between. Look here we hope the police and a major political party can deal with this when the bubble bursts – BECAUSE WE ASSURE YINNER, IT WILL!

All we at Bahamas Press say is this: Malcolm Goodman and at least two FNM Candidates (and others) could all soon be facing serious questions before a U.S. federal court.

Michael Pintard Leader of the FNM refuses to comment on these developments and Papa is where ya put me. The media of the Bahamas is too attached to the suspects to comment on these developments – after all, the FNM are their clients. But don’t get mad with Bahamas Press – WE DON’T MAKE THE NEWS – WE BREAK THE NEWS AND LET YINNER DECIDE!

Pintard once wrote: Don’t get caught up with the truth! But, as we see this move, the truth will soon get caught up with you!

Some people in the FNM were moving drugs, some are taking drugs, some are selling banned substances to elite athletes and yet the press and the party remain mute on how these people were VETTED to run for political office in the Bahamas?

This is where Bahamas Press comes into the picture.

We ga report and let yinner decide!