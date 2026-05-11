FNM CANDIDATE IN MICAL WORKING WITH HAITIAN DRUG CARTEL?

Drugs, Doping, Cocaine Boats and FNM Candidates PART ONE! WHO VETS THESE PEOPLE?

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INAGUA| BAHAMAS Press is following a serious incident down in MICAL back in December 2025 where some 300 kilos of cocaine landed on Inagua via a vessel.

We can report the top police turned politician for the FNM uncovered that some 30 kilos of the 300 were stolen by some of the locals on the island. But guess what happened?

This same FNM candidate, along with his lodge boys, along with the Haitians drug traffickers (who came with the vessel), went to a residence of the two suspects who removed the 30 kilos, and held them up at gunpoint until the 30 kilos were all returned.

The same FNM candidate now running in the South was on scene during the recovery but later left the scene before others in the community could get word of the developments.

This same candidate then organized two individuals in Salina Point to come and collect the 30 kilos to take it from Inagua. Follow us now.

The persons from Salina Point were later spotted in Crooked Island campaigning with the same FNM candidate. The same suspects.

Mind you, the candidate was on a vessel he attempted to purchase from the Treasury of the Bahamas, perhaps to return to his friends in deep nefarious activities in the islands.

With one FNM Candidate now being investigated by the US law enforcement officials, one must wonder how low will the FNM go to involve “suspects” in politics?

Standby as a big BP drop is coming before 12 noon today!

STAY TUNED!