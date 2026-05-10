FNM Rogue Chairman asked candidates to bring 40 to 50 “plain clothes supporters” each for a UNION EVENT?

Duane “Egregious” Sands is now involved in False Flag operation and is meddling in Union Business to gain cheap political points!

NASSAU| Rogue FNM Chairman Duane Sands, in a move to undermine Michael Pintard, has been caught tonight sending out instructions to every branch in the Free National Movement on New Providence to join him at the Teachers Union Credit Union Headquarters Building on East Street for a big announcement on Monday evening.

NOW we know Belinda Wilson is working with FNM and was making some threats about negotiations, but she cannot get many educators to support her in her rows against the Davis Government.

So Duane Sands in a bold attempt to make Michael Pintard weaker as Party Leader – has organized as national chairman all branch supporters to show up (NOT AT THE FNM RALLY ON MONDAY), but at the planned big announcement on the eve of election at the Teachers Credit Union Building.

Some observers believe Sands wants to use FNM election workers in the FNM to cause low attendance for the FNM Party’s Monday final push rally. WELL WHAT IS THIS!?

In a WHATSAPP message around 5:14pm on Sunday MAY 10th, (INTERCEPTED BY BAHAMAS PRESS) Sands wrote: “There will be a major trade union event tomorrow…at the Union HQ at 6pm tomorrow. Please send 40 to 50 plain clothes supporters to that event at 6pm tomorrow…11/5/2026”

Well while the FNM will be behaving as FAKE agitators (posting election workers as UNION MEMBERS in plain clothes) The PLP will be gathering at Montaqu for a final rally and moving across constituencies in a final push to reach voters.

What is clear in this is here is another FAKE CRAFTED (FALSE FLAG OPERATION) designed to create hysteria; crafted directly from the “Politicks” playbook. THERE IS ONLY ONE PROBLEM – Bahamas Press has intercepted the FNM communications and its broadside attempt to pretend to be union members at that meeting.

AGAIN…This is another FALSE FLAG OPERATION BY THE FNM!

Just last week Sands organized a similar operation outside the Police Headquarters claiming election boxes were being moved without the party knowledge. THAT TOO WAS A LIE!

We report yinner decide!