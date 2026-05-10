Florida Sheriff’s Office Opens Investigation into Former Bahamian National Security Minister

FNM Mount Moriah Candidate now at the centre of a US Cocaine Boat Investigation.

FLORIDA| Sources tell the National News Brief that the Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into Marvin Dames former Bahamian National Security Minister and the Free National Movement’s candidate for Mount Moriah in the May 12 general election. The probe centers on a boat owned by Dames that was intercepted carrying approximately 200 kilograms of cocaine, discovered by the U.S. Coast Guard off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 11th of this year.

Contacted by the National News Brief for comment a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s office said they would “not comment on an on-going investigation.” This incident has drawn new attention to Marvin Dames. Florida authorities are reportedly investigating his links to this major cocaine seizure as well as his relationship with Malcolm Goodman, the man arrested aboard the boat on the day it was seized.

The cocaine, valued at roughly $4 million on U.S. streets, was seized from a 45-foot vessel operated by Goodman, a man Dames has acknowledged as his business partner. The boat is owned by Dames, placing the former minister at the center of a significant narcotics case.

Bahamian-U.S. relations rest heavily on mutual trust in counternarcotics efforts. The Bahamas benefits from visa-free travel for its citizens and U.S. Customs pre-clearance in its airports and ports, privileges rooted in decades of reliable cooperation against narcotics flows. Some US sources say this relationship could be threatened by the Dames incident

No charges have been filed against Dames yet. Sources tell the National News Brief that the Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation is looking into ownership records, financial ties, and whether Dames played any role in the narcotics operation. The boat’s link to Dames reportedly remains a central focus of the Florida probe.

US sources say the Dames case exposes the region’s vulnerabilities. The Bahamas sit along major trafficking routes, and any perceived compromise in its leadership could lead to stricter U.S. measures, including potential reviews of existing bilateral agreements.