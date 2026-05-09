SHERLYN HALL: ELECTIONS IN THE BAHAMAS ARE SAFE AND CANNOT BE “STOLEN”

Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall

NASSAU| Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall stated that The Bahamas’ electoral system is sufficiently protected by numerous checks and balances, and therefore, as he said, there is no real possibility for election results to be manipulated or stolen.

His remarks come amid a public debate sparked by political figures who claim that the country’s electoral process is fully secure. Hall agreed with those views and emphasized that the institutions responsible for conducting voting operate with a high level of integrity.

“Both former prime ministers are correct. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham is correct. Former Prime Minister Christie is also correct. And former Prime Minister Minnis is correct. There are too many checks and balances, and the ballot boxes are well secured. No one can say that elections are some kind of figment of imagination. People are pushing that agenda,” Hall said.

He urged the public to trust the institutions that manage the electoral process, including the police and the election administration.

“Stay calm. Be assured. You have to trust our officials. You have to trust the police. You have to trust the Parliamentary Commissioner. We all love this country, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. I think those who are spreading negative messages are damaging the good reputation of The Bahamas,” he added.

Hall also noted that the presence of international observers from Commonwealth organizations and the United States provides an additional guarantee of transparency in the process.

“We have international observers here… I think we must behave properly to maintain the good reputation of The Bahamas. I see nothing improper or negative,” he said.

He further added that after the polls close, the public will be able to be proud of the way the electoral process is conducted.