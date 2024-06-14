EGOT Winner Viola Davis Among the Highlights of Day One of the Afreximbank Annual Meetings in The Bahamas

American actress Viola Davis is in The Bahamas for the Afreximbank Annual Meeting, where a signing ceremony took place.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Among highlights of Day 1 of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) 31st Annual Meetings (AAM2024), on June 12, 2024, was a panel discussion featuring EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award-winning actress and businesswoman Viola Davis: Ms. Davis, her husband, actor and producing partner Julius Tennon, and author, Lavaille Lavette, are partners in JVL Media, an independent publishing company focused on diversity and inclusion. They shared the stage, at Baha Mar Convention Center, in The Bahamas, for the panel discussion, led by CNN Correspondent Omar Jimenez.

The discussion took place after a memorandum of intent signing ceremony, which according to Afreximbank, represented a “formal agreement between Afreximbank’s FEDA and JVL Media to engage in a partnership aimed at fostering the advancement of publishing Africa’s film development value chain and promoting Afro-narratives within global cinema through the Creative African Nexus programme.”

In essence, Afreximbank continued, the agreement “concerns telling African American stories together — the Global African narrative.” Also of note that day were remarks and participation in a panel discussion by Governor of the Central Bank John Rolle; and an appearance in the audience by actor John Boyega. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)