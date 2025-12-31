Eight Bahamians named in King’s New Year’s Honours 2026

Percival Andrew “Andy” Knowles, Rev’d Dr. Vaughn Cash and Athama Mulend Bowe.

London| St James Palace, has announced some eight Bahamians who made the 2026 New Year’s Day Honours list as advanced to King Charles III.

Topping the list of The Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (OBE) are; William Rolle Albury for services in business and religion.

Barbara Ann Bernard for services in Financial Services

Rev Dr Vaughan Lester Cash for services in religion and Percival Andrew Knowles for his work in Sports.

Receiving the Most Excellent Order M.B.E are;

Athama Mulend Bowe for his services in Tourism and Hospitality.

Godfery McDonald Gray for services to Local Government and Business and Jennifer Anne Kettle for Services in Education.

Receiving the British Empire Medal B.E.M is The Reverend Donnalee Victoria Bowe for her work in the Public Service, Arts and Crafts and her involvement in the Community.

Bahamas Press congratulates all persons honoured and wishes them a blessed Christmas and every success in 2026.

We report yinner decide!