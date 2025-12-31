Police charged following dangerous revelations in a sworn affidavit by the police against former NIB executive Derek Osborne

39-year-old Delmar Taylor and former NIB executive Derek Osborne

NASSAU| A Police Corporal is facing criminal charges after he allegedly made defamatory statements about an insurance executive.

Prosecutors allege that 39-year-old Delmar Taylor swore the affidavit on July 17 in order to bring shame to Derek Osborne, a partner at TELUS Health and a former actuary at the National Insurance Board.

Taylor denied the allegation at his arraignment before Assistant Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

His bail was set at $1,000 and his trial is set to begin on March 9. Taylor has been suspended from his duties pending the conclusion of the trial.

He was first arrested on the complaint in August and reportedly attempted suicide while in the police station.

The sworn affidavit stems from a nasty and bitter divorce between Derek Osborne and his ex-wife, former BPL Chairman Darnell Orborne.

All we say is this; THIS IS A TRILLER CASE TO WATCH IN 2026!

We report yinner decide!