Health Ministry launches Brightness Action Initiative for nationwide eye care

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, ministry officials, and the Chinese Embassy held a press conference at The Princess Margaret Hospital on January 5th, 2026, to introduce the Brightness Action Initiative, a program of collaborative partnership of Chinese and Bahamian ophthalmic specialists to bring eye health awareness and eye care throughout The Bahamas.

Both Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director of the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), and Minister Darville expressed eager optimism to partner with Dr. Lee, Clinical Lead for Brightness Action Initiative.

(BIS Photos/Mark Ford)