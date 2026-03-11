MUNROE UNLEASHES ANONYMITY SHIELD TO FINALLY CRUSH GANG RESISTANCE

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe KC

NASSAU| Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has officially paved the way for a major breakthrough in the fight against organized crime. By greenlighting critical regulations that grant anonymity to witnesses in anti-gang cases, Munroe is providing the legal “teeth” necessary to dismantle criminal networks that have long relied on intimidation to escape justice.

This decisive move addresses the implementation “roadblock” previously noted by authorities, ensuring that those who stand up to gangs can do so without fear of immediate retribution.

Regulations signed by the Attorney General now allow the state to offer witnesses protected identities for specific periods during legal proceedings. The move is designed to jumpstart prosecutions under the Anti-Gang Act of 2024, which has yet to see a conviction despite its heavy penalties. Under the Act, gang members face staggering fines of up to $100,000 and prison sentences reaching 25 years.

While providing the police with this new tactical advantage, Munroe was clear that the burden of proof now rests on high-quality investigative work. He challenged the Royal Bahamas Police Force to elevate their standards to match the severity of the legislation.

“And so now they can proceed with giving witnesses the assurance that for certain periods of any matter, they can remain anonymous.”

Drawing on his extensive background in the courtroom, the Minister issued a stern reminder to investigators to ensure their cases are air-tight before they reach a judge.

“I leave that up to the police and their good work in seeking to close all the doors. Having functioned as a defense lawyer, I tell them all the time, assume that you’re going to meet a Wayne Munroe in court when you go with this case, and so think about all the questions I would ask and make sure you have the answers for them.”