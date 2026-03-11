PM DAVIS on the Tribunal Ruling and the balance of power shifts on Grand Bahama

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC, along with panelists Terence Gape, Ernie Wallace, and Gregory Moss.

PM DAVIS: Last night in Grand Bahama, we held an important town hall conversation about what comes next for Freeport and the entire island.

After the Tribunal’s ruling, the balance of power has shifted. The Government of The Bahamas governs in Freeport, and the era of uncertainty about who has authority is coming to an end. This clarity creates the foundation for new investment, stronger regulation, and real opportunity for the people of Grand Bahama.

But this moment is not just about a legal decision – it is about the future we can build together. Grand Bahama has the harbour, the land, the workforce, and the proximity to the United States to become a major logistics, industrial, and economic hub. What has been missing for too long is a governance structure that works in the public interest.

I am grateful to the business owners, licensees, workers, and residents who joined the conversation and shared their perspectives. The resilience of the people of Grand Bahama is the island’s greatest strength. Now the focus turns to partnership as we work together to build the next chapter for Grand Bahama.