Man stabbed near the bus stop in Eight Mile Rock on Saturday was Okino Kareem Burrows was wanted by police two years ago!

Okino Kareem Burrows, 38

FREEPORT| The man killed in that violent confrontation in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama has been identified by BP as Okino Kareem Burrows.

He bled to death following a violent confrontation near a bus stop in the settlement which turned deadly.

According to reports Burrows suffered deep wounds to his throat where following the incident he ran to his mother’s home and bled to death on the porch.

This incident details though unclear involved also a 46-year-old who is assisting police in the investigation.

Now what most media in the Bahamas will fail to tell you is that it was just two years ago when police on Grand Bahamas, namely the Eight Mile Rock Police Station GB, issued a wanted bulletin for the same deceased (Kareem Burrows) for causing harm. In that incident he also went by the alias “Kareem Oquendo Rolle.”

Burrows, who was just 38-years old at the time of his death, had two sons.

