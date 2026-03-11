GRAND BAHAMA RESIDENTS BOO MICHAEL PINTARD OFF STAGE OVER HAWKSBILL AGREEMENT PROPOSAL

Pintard and his FNM team booed at Grand Bahama Town Meeting.

FREEPORT| Residents of Grand Bahama strongly opposed a proposal by Michael Pintard, leader of the Free National Movement, to retain the Hawksbill Creek Agreement while introducing amendments that would give residents and the Chamber of Commerce greater decision-making authority.

The proposal was presented during a town hall meeting held after an arbitration ruling that resolved the long-standing dispute between the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority regarding the management of the city of Freeport.

During his address, Pintard attempted to explain his initiative, which would maintain the agreement but revise it to provide a stronger role for local residents and the business community in the decision-making process.

However, his remarks were met with loud disapproval from the audience. Attendees openly voiced their disagreement, with some residents booing the opposition leader, forcing him to cut his speech short and leave the stage.

The incident highlights the strong public sentiment among Grand Bahama residents regarding the future of the Hawksbill Agreement and the governance of Freeport, an issue that has long been a source of political and public debate on the island.