DAVIS COMMENDS MINISTER GINGER MOXEY FOR DRIVING PROGRESS IN GRAND BAHAMA

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Minister Ginger Moxey

FREEPORT| Prime Minister Philip Davis has publicly praised Minister for Grand Bahama and Pineridge MP Ginger Moxey for what he described as her steady commitment to creating progress and opportunity on the island.

In a message shared on Facebook, Davis said Moxey “shares that belief” in Grand Bahama’s potential and is putting that vision into action through her daily work as minister and constituency representative.

“As Minister for Grand Bahama and the Member of Parliament for Pineridge, she works every day to bring investment, expand opportunity, and advocate for the people of the island,” Davis wrote.

He pointed to projects and initiatives that he said are already making a difference, including Beautiful Grand Bahama and the Grand Bahama Shipyard expansion. According to the Prime Minister, those efforts are helping to create “new jobs, new purpose, and new momentum across the island.”

Davis said Moxey’s work reflects the type of leadership the country needs, adding: “This is the kind of progress that moves our country forward.”