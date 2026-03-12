GREEDY MERCHANTS DO NOT WANT TO PASS ZERO VAT REDUCTIONS ONTO CONSUMERS! WHY!?

Foodstore – File Photo

Dear Editor,

Well Bahamas, as relief for the public has come in the relaxing of vat on all non-cooked food items at the foodstores, we all know the GREEDY MERCHANT CLASS will not seek to pass on the savings to joe public.

Already the merchants and the collaborators in the media are whispering on how they can cheat the public from their savings handed down by the government.

Some GREEDY merchants are already claiming that by lowering vat to ZERO, they will lose on their VAT CREDITS.

Mind you when VAT was increased back in 2018 many of these same GREEDY merchants quickly adjusted their pricing upward to cause shocks across the public pocketbooks and were happy to inflate pricing to fill their unquenchable thirst for more.

And while the government has done good to save costs to consumers beware of those GREEDY MERCHANTS, who do not know how to take pricing downward – but upward ward.

Signed,

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THEM!