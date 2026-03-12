Works draughtsman and Aquinas College 1996 graduate Geronimo Brice is fatality victim

A traffic fatality on Milo Butler highway has claimed another life this time Works draughtsman and Aquinas College 1996 graduate Geronimo Brice

Nassau| Bahamas Press is learning draughtsman in the Architecture Section at the Ministry of Works, Geronimo Brice, was the victim in at traffic fatality on Milo Butler on Wednesday [March 11, 2026].

Brice was driving north on the highway when he struck the median, causing his vehicle lose control, flip into the southbound lane; crashing into an oncoming flatbed Mack Truck. The deceased vehicle then flipped into the bushes on the east side of the Milo Butler leaving its four wheels in the air. It was Brice last day on earth.

Police confirmed speed was a factor in the cause of the crash. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

BP has warned motorists to slow down. Cut these excessive speeds and drive with due care and attention while on the streets. Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive!

May his soul rest in peace.