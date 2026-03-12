SIXTEEN HAITIAN NATIONALS CONVICTED; TWENTY-THREE FOREIGN NATIONALS DEPORTED

Haitian migrants being escorted to the bus by Immigration officials – FILE PHOTO.

New Providence – Today, fifteen (15) Haitian nationals appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville in Magistrate’s Court No. 4. Of the group, fourteen were convicted of Overstaying, and one was convicted of Illegal Landing. All individuals pleaded guilty to the charges.

 Lovencia Saint Phard (F): Fined $3,000.00 or in default of payment, serve 18 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

 Mirana Corneille (F): Fined $2,500.00 or 9 months at BDOCS.

 Jeeferson Thimoleon (M) and Misket Jean aka Misket Remy (M): Fined $2,000.00 each or 6 months at BDOCS.

 Loydi Charles (F), Djoulia Pierre (F), Sherley Pierre (F) and Cenerien Auguste (M): Fined $1,500.00 each or 6 months at BDOCS.

 Woodderline Jean Mary (F) and Martine Altenor (F): Fined $1,000.00 each or 3 months at BDOCS.

 Chimidlin Pompilus (M): Fined $750.00 or 2 months at BDOCS.

 Louino Docteur (M) and Baina Auguste (F): Fined $1,000.00 each or 3 months at BDOCS.

 Saint-Clous Carilien (M): Fined $250.00 or 1 month at BDOCS.

 Vladimir Raphael (M): Fined $300.00 or 1 month at BDOCS.

Also today in Magistrate’s Court No. 10, before Senior Magistrate Kendra Burrows, Haitian national Magenet Blanc (M) was convicted of Overstaying and fined $2,000.00 or, in default of payment, serve 6 months at BDOCS. All individuals were ordered to be handed over to the Department of Immigration upon payment of fines or completion of their sentences for deportation.

The Removal Unit also executed deportation orders in which twenty-two (22) Haitian nationals (16 males and 6 females) and one Ecuadorian female were deported from Lynden Pindling International Airport to their respective home countries.

The Department is committed to upholding the laws of The Bahamas and encourages the public to report immigration violations by contacting the hotline at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.