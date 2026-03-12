PHILIP DAVIS:  THE BAHAMAS RECEIVES NEW 41-FOOT HIGH-SPEED INTERCEPTOR BOAT

PM Philip Davis KC inspects the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s 41-foot high-speed interceptor vessels – a powerful tool that will help our officers patrol faster and protect our waters.

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis has reinforced the government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s maritime borders, emphasizing that national security extends far beyond streets and ports.

Speaking at Prince George Wharf, Davis highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that the Bahamas has 100,000 square miles of ocean to protect.

Behind the Prime Minister stood a 41-foot high-speed interceptor SAFE boat, capable of reaching speeds of 40 knots and operating in shallow waters across the archipelago. Davis explained that these vessels are actively patrolling Bahamian harbors and waters, targeting smugglers and protecting local fisheries.

“We are done tolerating foreign operators who treat our waters like their personal fishing grounds,” Davis said.

The Prime Minister pointed to recent law enforcement efforts, including Operation Rare Dawn and Operation Dragnet, which have resulted in vessel seizures and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

He issued a clear warning to foreign nationals, particularly Americans: “If you enter Bahamian waters illegally, we will catch you. We will seize your boat, and you will answer to Bahamian law.”

Davis’ statement underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen maritime security, protect natural resources, and assert full control over the country’s territorial waters.