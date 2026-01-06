ROAD TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT PUBLIC NOTICE – Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2024

Over the past several years, there has been a steady increase in the number of uninsured vehicles on Bahamian roads, placing motorists and pedestrians at greater risk and undermining road safety efforts across the country.

Therefore, the Road Traffic Department wishes to advise all motorists that the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2024 is now fully in effect. The transition period has ended, and full compliance is mandatory.

Please be reminded of the following requirements.

Key Requirements:

To licence a vehicle, insurance must have at least six (6) months’ validity

remaining.

remaining. Insurers must notify the Controller of any policy cancellation within 2 days.

Drivers must notify the Controller within 5 days of any policy cancellation

and return the cancelled policy to the insurer.

All motorists are urged to review their insurance policy to ensure compliance.

Drive safely. Stay insured. Stay licenced.

(Actg.) CONTROLLER

ROAD TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT