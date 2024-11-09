Energy Minister Updates the Public on the Government’s Energy Reform Plans and Progress

Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis, school student attending the Energy Summit, and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis KC.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said this government administration has selected partners with international experience to draw on their expertise and also local companies — some of which are 100 percent Bahamian-owned — to expand entrepreneurship opportunities.

“Our partners share our vision and commit to enhancing energy security throughout The Bahamas,” the Energy Minister said during the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Energy and Transport’s Energy Summit 2024 at Baha Mar Resort on Thursday, November 7, 2024.

“This balanced approach will drive our energy reforms making our dreams of energy security a reality.”

She explained that in The Bahamas, the energy revolution is being driven by the following key reforms:

· Modernization of the electricity grid and transmission and distribution system for New Providence;

· Expansion of solar projects on New Providence;

· Building of utility-scale solar power in the Family Islands;

· Remodelling energy generation through LNG implementation in New Providence; and

· The transformation of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

The Energy Minister said “A modernized electricity grid is a critical component to increasing resiliency. Strengthening the electric grid will lessen disruptions, reduce power outages and help lower energy bills.”

She said, “The electric grid is made up of more than just power plants. It includes transmission lines designed to transport energy over long distances and distribution systems that carry electricity to the individual consumer.”

The Minister noted that today’s electric grid is ageing and pushed to do more than it was originally designed to do; and a 21st century grid must be flexible and smarter as the nation’s energy matrix is changing.

“The operational partnership between BPL and Bahamas Grid Company will extend the infrastructure capabilities and allow for much needed upgrades.”

She explained that energy costs will be lowered through several mechanisms.

The Energy Minister said first is the shift towards generation options with lower-cost fuels or no-cost fuels in the case of renewable generation.

She said second is the upgrade of the grid, which will bring about a more efficient delivery of power, so less energy is wasted getting the power from the generation plant to homes.

Third, the Minister explained that a well-built and well-sized system will allow for lower ongoing maintenance costs.

“All these savings will be passed along to consumers.”

She said the transmission and distribution agreement will improve reliability on New Providence.

“The transmission and distribution work is designed to improve reliability along several dimensions: the addition of a new switching station and a new transmission line and proper looping of the system, reconducted work, substation protection upgrades and targeted distribution protection schemes and voltage regulation.”

The Minister noted that as a subcontractor to the Bahamas Grid Company, Pike crews have been working in New Providence for the last three months.

She said they arrived on island early to help with the summer peak season, and have so far performed the following:

· 129 electric poles have been framed and set in the ground,

· About 40,000 feet of electric cable has been reconductored,

· 13 intellirupters have been installed to reduce the chances of widespread outages, and

· 49 streetlight poles have either been replaced or newly installed.

The Energy Minister said, “In addition, they partnered with BPL to perform 1,000 hours of trouble work and responded to more than 50 outages. But doing emergency repairs is not all that The Bahamas Grid Company will be doing this year and next.

“They are kicking off a Foundational Upgrade Project of our grid system in New Providence – it’s an exciting investment that’s worth more than $100M to update our infrastructure so it’s more reliable, resilient and ready for renewable integration.”

She added, “As part of this initiative, you’ll soon see Bahamas Grid Company and Pike crews all over the island, adding and strengthening transmission lines and substations, and protecting neighbourhoods against voltage fluctuations on the eastern side of the island.”

The purpose of the two-day energy summit is to mobilize and engage energy project partners, update the Bahamian public on energy reform plans and progress, promote energy efficiency, and encourage a deeper understanding of the energy sector.