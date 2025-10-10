Father beat 10th grade son at private school after poor school grades

Son could not stand straight for the pledge of allegiance

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A frustrated father is facing criminal charges after he went overboard while disciplining his son over a bad grade.

The 41-year-old father, whose name has been withheld to conceal his son’s identity, pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of cruelty to children at his arraignment before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

The charges stem from an October 7 beating before the 10-year-old fourth grader went to a private school in New Providence.

His teacher took him to the guidance counselor after she noticed that he was not standing up properly during the pledge.

He told the teacher that his father had beaten him, and she noticed bruises to his forearms.