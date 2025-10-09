GOVERNMENT ACQUIRES AQUA DESIGN DESALINATION PLANTS, LAUNCHES WSCDESALCO LIMITED

NASSAU, The Bahamas | The Government of The Bahamas has finalized the purchase of seven desalination plants previously owned by Aqua Design Bahamas Limited, marking a major step toward Bahamian ownership of national water infrastructure.

The acquisition, valued at $16.375 million, officially took effect on September 30, 2025, and includes plants in Waterford and Tarpum Bay (South Eleuthera), Naval Base (Central Eleuthera), Bogue (North Eleuthera), Georgetown (Exuma), Cockburn Town (San Salvador), and Matthew Town (Inagua).

The transaction was executed through the Government owned newly formed special purpose vehicle, WSCDesalCo Limited, which will oversee the ownership, operation, and maintenance of all desalination plants under the Corporation’s remit.

“This is not just a purchase, it is a pivotal step toward ensuring that Bahamians own, manage, and benefit from our nation’s water production,” said the Hon. Leon Lundy, Minister of State with Responsibility for Disaster Risk Management and Water and Sewerage Corporation.

By consolidating desalination operations under WSCDesalCo, the Corporation expects to achieve economies of scale, reduce water costs, and reinvest profits into the Bahamian economy.

A transition period of up to ten months will allow for a smooth handover from Aqua Design to WSCDesalCo, with accelerated timelines for critical plants in Georgetown, Exuma and San Salvador. All Bahamians employed by Aqua Design will have their jobs secured with WSCDesalCo. Aqua Design will also compensate its Bahamian employees as part of the separation process, ensuring that no Bahamian is left behind.

Minister Lundy emphasized that this acquisition is part of the Corporation’s 2023–2028 Corporate Business Plan, which was approved by Cabinet and aims to improve efficiency, reduce non-revenue water, and modernize infrastructure across the Family Islands.

The government intends to structure WSCDesalCo similar to other successful Bahamian public-private enterprises such as ALIV, Cable Bahamas, and Bank of The Bahamas, allowing for broad-based Bahamian investment via share ownership over time.

“This marks a new chapter in our national development,” Minister Lundy added. “Through WSCDesalCo, we are creating a Bahamian-led enterprise that will stand as a model of water resilience for the Caribbean.”