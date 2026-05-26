Grand Bahamian Barbra Lewis left hospital before being her body was found dead a week later

Woman found dead after discharging herself from hospital.

NASSAU| Barbra Lewis was found after being missing for three days in bushes on the side of the road near Coral Road on Grand Bahama. But there is a backstory.

Lewis had been dropped off a week before at hospital after she suffered from some fish poisoning. The mother while being treated at hospital checked herself out and began walking home, and that was when she went missing.

With drips still in her arm she was found just longside the bushes where she died.

There is a serious question to ask here: Why would children, and boyfriend, leave a woman who they knew had a history of seizures facing a health challenge leave her alone fighting for life? WHAT KINDA PLACE IS THIS?

Perhaps it must be said that stronger security systems need to be updated at the hospital to better create safeguards for persons – who are in serious conditions – from leaving a medical institution before causing harm to themselves.

Lewis was found dead and now an autopsy will be done to discover the exact cause of death.

We report yinner decide!