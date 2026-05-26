Dario Edward Butler shot dead near field across Columbus Primary over the weekend

File from scene

NASSAU| 21-year-old Dario Edward Butler, is the victim shot dead near a soccer field across from Columbus Primary School while heading to purchase a cellphone advertised online.

Now we know the black market is a dangerous place to be. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has repeatedly warned the public about scams, fraudulent online listings and the dangers associated with purchasing items through online marketplaces without taking proper precautions.

Police have encouraged persons to meet in safe public locations, avoid isolated areas and report suspicious activities immediately.

Dario worked as a Security Officer with K & L Security Company.

We report yinner decide!