Supervalue Owner Mr Rupert Roberts passes at 88

Mr Rupert Roberts – 88

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Bahamian business mogul Mr Rupert Roberts. He was 88-years-old.

Roberts managed and operated the Supervalue chain of stores. He started his career as a packing boy and worked his way up the ladder of leadership.

Mr Roberts also was involved in many businesses which involved sectors of Real estate, Banking and Insurance.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis paid tributes on the life of Mr Roberts this morning in Parliament and recalled the days when he worked at the store as a young boy and Mr Roberts was his supervisor.

Supervalue began in 1695 in the country and grew into the largest retail grocery store in the country.

For his life and contributions to our national development we offer our deep condolences to his wife, children and the wider staff of Supervalue on his passing.

May he rest in peace.