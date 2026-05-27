Prime Minister Davis Congratulates Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis on Receiving WHO Director-General’s Award for Global Health

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis receives the WHO Director-General’s Award for Global Health

STATEMENT: I extend warm congratulations to Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis on receiving the World Health Organization Director-General’s Award for Global Health at the 79th World Health Assembly.

This is a proud moment for The Bahamas.

Dr. Dahl-Regis has given a lifetime of service to public health, both here at home and across the wider Americas. Her work in immunization, disease elimination, maternal and child health, and regional health cooperation has improved lives far beyond our shores.

She has represented The Bahamas with distinction, intellect, and grace. Through her leadership, our country’s name has been carried into some of the highest rooms of global health, linked with progress, service, and excellence.

This award recognizes what many Bahamians have long known: Dr. Dahl-Regis is one of our finest public servants and one of the region’s most respected health leaders.

On behalf of the Government and people of The Bahamas, I congratulate Dr. Dahl-Regis on this well-deserved honour. Her life’s work reminds us that Bahamian service can touch the world.