Mr. Peter Goudie misinformation will cause The Chamber of Commerce to lose credibility!

Peter Goudie

Dear BP,

In reviewing the comments attributed to Mr. Peter Goudie in today’s paper, one is again reminded of the recklessness with which misinformation can be dressed up as informed commentary. Mr. Goudie’s assertions not only fly in the face of empirical data, but they also perpetuate a narrative that is factually baseless and irresponsibly framed.

The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation has long been cautioned about allowing statements to be attributed to it that lack evidentiary support. When such sweeping declarations are made; absent of verifiable fact; they risk undermining the credibility of the Chamber itself and alienating the very stakeholders whose partnership is vital to national progress.

For all his doom-and-gloom rhetoric, what Mr. Goudie consistently fails to acknowledge is that the overwhelming majority of Bahamian employers already pay well above the national minimum wage, with many providing additional benefits that extend beyond salary. Rather than painting employers with the same brush of noncompliance or indifference, a more responsible and constructive approach would be to advocate for adherence to the existing laws; ensuring, for example, that National Insurance contributions are paid in full and on time so that workers are not left to chase after what is rightfully theirs.

Equally important is recognizing that recommended labour reforms do not exist solely for the benefit of employees; they also protect leadership and employers. The laws governing our labour and social protection systems are designed to create balance, safeguard the most vulnerable, and promote stability within the economy. To repeatedly reduce these discussions to claims that “social contract laws are destroying the Bahamian economy and merchant class” is not only misleading, it directly contradicts the metric that matters most: the steady and measurable expansion of the Bahamian economy over the past three years.

Mr. Goudie’s recent reference to the national unemployment report further illustrates the problem. His interpretation lacked context and betrayed a clear misunderstanding of the data. A closer examination of the numbers would have shown that the recent job reductions likely reflect seasonal adjustments following the Christmas period, not systemic economic decline.

The real challenge, therefore, lies in fostering constructive dialogue; one that is informed, data-driven, and nationally sensitive rather than indulging in a pattern of comments that demonize legitimate reform or distort public understanding. The country’s efforts to modernize its labour and social protection frameworks are not acts of economic sabotage; they are part of an ongoing process to ensure that The Bahamas remains aligned with international best practices, responsive to its citizens, and competitive in a global environment.

If this national conversation is truly about fairness, accountability, and balance, then it deserves leadership that is rooted in understanding, not entitlement. The dialogue surrounding labour and employer relations must be led by individuals who recognize the realities on the ground, not by those whose commentary continues to reveal just how little they grasp about the country they claim to represent.

Respectfully,

Randolph Jackson