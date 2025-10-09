Ministry of Labour Holds Townhall Meeting to Discuss Reforms to the Employment and the Industrial Relations Acts

Minister Pia Glover Rolle – Minister of Labour and the Public Service – MP for Golden Isles

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Minister of Labour and the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover said stakeholders and members of the public were gathered at the Legislative Reform Townhall Meeting because the labour laws affect every single resident in The Bahamas.

“Whether you are an employee, an employer, a union member, or someone just entering the workforce, the Employment Act and the Industrial Relations Act touch your life in meaningful ways,” she said at the Townhall Meeting held at the National Training Agency on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The Labour Minister explained that these laws shape the world of work in The Bahamas—and as that world continues to evolve, so too must the nation’s legislation.

“This reform process did not begin in isolation, and it certainly does not end here. From the outset, we understood that meaningful change must come through meaningful collaboration.

“Over the past two years, we have engaged extensively with representatives from the trade union movement, employer groups, the public and private sectors, and civil society. Your perspectives, lived experiences, and feedback have been invaluable in shaping the proposals we are presenting today.”

The Labour Minister said what was being shared during the townhall meeting is not a government decree; it is the outcome of a truly tripartite effort.

“It reflects the consensus that has emerged through dialogue and compromise, through a shared commitment to fairness, and through the belief that together we can build a more balanced, modern, and inclusive labour framework for our country.”

She said some of the key recommendations that were expected to be shared speak to issues that are both personal and long overdue. The Government and its stakeholders are proposing to:

• Expand maternity leave

• Introduce paternity leave

• Establish leave for mental wellness

The Minister explained that this is being done because a healthier, more supportive work environment benefits everyone—workers, families, and businesses alike.

She told the audience that it was their opportunity to ask questions, share their views, and help refine the final legislation. “Reform is not about the government proposing a solution to you; it is a collaborative process. And your participation tonight is a vital part of that process.

“As I always say: we aim for progress, not perfection. And I believe that we have made significant progress to date—thanks to good social dialogue and true tripartism.”

Human Resources consultants within the Ministry of Labour and Public Service were amongst the stakeholders who provided insights into the proposed reforms to two acts.

HR Consultant, Leadership Coach, Trainer, Speaker, Patrice Taylor spoke on reforms to the Employment Act; and Head of the Ministry of Labour’s Special Projects Unit and former Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) President, Robert Farquharson spoke on the Industrial Relations Act.