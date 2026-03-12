Forged Documents are a National Security Concern

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Dear BP,

Forged identification documents pose a serious threat to national security because they enable criminals, terrorists, and fraudsters to bypass border controls, access sensitive areas, and exploit government systems. They undermine trust in official institutions and create vulnerabilities in immigration, financial, and electoral processes.

So, despite people’s noted reticence to recognise this threat and do the hard graft to mitigate it, it exists and will persist until the will is generated to fix it. Forged documents shape attitudes in our society, create unease, and threaten social cohesion; this occurs through the following administrative deficiencies.

Border Security & Immigration

Fake passports and visas allow individuals to cross borders undetected, bypassing immigration controls.

Terrorists and organised crime groups have historically used forged documents to infiltrate countries and plan attacks.

Interpol notes that both counterfeit and fraudulently obtained genuine documents are widely used by criminal networks to facilitate illegal cross-border movement.

Terrorism & Organised Crime

Fraudulent IDs provide cover for terrorist operatives, enabling them to travel, rent safe houses, and purchase equipment without detection.

Criminals use forged documents to establish false identities, making it harder for law enforcement to track and disrupt their activities.

Financial & Economic Fraud

Fake driver’s licenses, voter cards, and passports are often used to open bank accounts, secure loans, or launder money.

This undermines financial institutions and can destabilise economies by facilitating large-scale fraud.

Identity theft linked to forged documents also erodes public trust in digital and financial systems.

Electoral Integrity

Forged voter cards can be used to manipulate elections, allowing individuals to vote multiple times or impersonate legitimate voters.

This weakens democratic institutions and can lead to political instability.

Public Safety

Criminals with fake IDs can gain access to restricted areas, sensitive information, or employment in critical sectors (e.g., airports, government offices).

This creates risks of sabotage, insider threats, and exploitation of national infrastructure.

In short, forged documents are the invisible fuel of human trafficking networks. They allow traffickers to move freely, hide identities, and exploit victims while evading detection. Another area of concern affecting Bahamian society, in addition to the proliferation of forged documents, is the abysmal state of vetting for job seekers in general and for public officers across all government ministries.

Poor Vetting (Hiring Criminals)

The recent spate of public officers across all domains being charged in court should raise alarms in all spheres of influence in the Bahamas. Poor vetting of public officers can lead to corruption, abuse of power, misconduct, and even tragic outcomes such as wrongful deaths. It undermines public trust, weakens institutions, and creates long-term costs for governance and society.

A recent arrest at LPIA of a person in possession of a forged Bahamian passport is perhaps the nadir of our national security apparatus. It highlights the difference between how police and security experts investigate such crimes. Police charged one person; a security investigation properly conducted would not have stopped until every person associated with this attack on our nation had been identified.

These occurrences, along with the prevalence of forged documents of all types in our country, cannot be ignored without consequences. The occasional rumblings from our northern partner can eventually turn into snarls, with massive negative consequences for the Bahamas and its tourism industry. Remember the howls of distress and anger when the newspapers gave the impression that US Visa applications were no longer being processed or any hints that preclearance would be withdrawn?

These are known as a “pressure point”. Don’t make our US partners use them because we are unwilling or unable to deal with the epidemic of forged documents.

Sincerely,

The “Ole” Geezer