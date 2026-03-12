PM DAVIS’ EFFECTIVE CRIME PLAN DELIVERED 787 NEW POLICE OFFICERS AND OVER 1,000 CCTV CAMERAS DEPLOYED IN FIGHT

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip Davis says the government’s intensified efforts to combat crime are beginning to show results as authorities continue to strengthen policing, border protection, and surveillance across The Bahamas.

Speaking during a community walk with police officers, Davis said his administration remains committed to engaging directly with residents to evaluate how crime-fighting measures are working on the ground.

“And I’m here today to speak to the residents, to walk these streets with our officers and to hear directly from the families who live here how our measures are working. Because that is what leadership requires. You do not launch a program and walk away. You come back, you listen and you build on what is working.

We are breaking the back of crime in the Bahamas because we invested 787 new police officers on our streets. Over a thousand CCTV cameras deployed. New bail reform and anti gang legislation. 366 illegal firearms seized in a single year.

Over 260 New Defense Force marines, new patrol vessels and, new technology to protect our borders. We are coming for you. We have more officers on the streets, than ever before. We have cameras watching, you have shotspotters listening. We have intelligence working around the clock and we have a 65% murder clearance rate.

If you take your life in this country, we will find you and you will face justice.”

The Prime Minister highlighted several recent initiatives, including the recruitment of hundreds of new police officers, expanded CCTV surveillance, and legislative reforms aimed at tackling gang activity and tightening bail laws.

He also pointed to increased investment in the country’s maritime security, including the addition of new marines within the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and upgraded patrol vessels to strengthen border protection.

According to Davis, the government is combining technology, intelligence operations, and a stronger law-enforcement presence to confront criminal networks and improve public safety across the islands.