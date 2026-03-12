In just over ONE MONTH after nomination Fort Charlotte incoming MP Sebas Bastian opens Community Centre

PM Davis tour new Fort Charlotte Community Centre.

FORT CHARLOTTE EMPOWERMENT: Progressive Liberal Party candidate for Fort Charlotte Sebas Bastian opened a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art facility in the constituency with a focus on boosting the experience and abilities of residents in the areas of technology, arts, and culture.

The facility, named the “Fort Charlotte Technology, Arts and Culture Center,” sits in the heart of the constituency.

Bastian, during the official commissioning ceremony for the center, deemed it the beginning of change and evolution in the constituency for years to come.

A number of dignitaries attended the opening, including Fort Charlotte incumbent Alfred Sears, Prime Minister Philip Davis, former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Cabinet ministers, and several of Bastian’s newly ratified colleagues.