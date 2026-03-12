PM Davis on International Women’s Month

PM DAVIS: This afternoon I had the privilege of sitting down with six remarkable Bahamian women to mark International Women’s Month.

Around that table were extraordinary stories: a woman who helped grow a company from 45 employees to over 1,200; a Grand Bahama entrepreneur who rebuilt after Hurricane Dorian and is now manufacturing concrete for the nation; a young woman who turned a skincare brand from her kitchen into a million-dollar business before the age of 30; a wellness leader taking The Bahamas to the world stage while teaching our communities to grow their own food; an officer who has dedicated her career to giving a voice to those suffering in silence; and a trailblazer who became the first woman to chair a major political party in our history and continues shaping the future of education in our country.

Six women. Six different journeys. One shared spirit: they gave of themselves so that others could gain.

That is the Bahamas we are building – one where every woman and girl has a clear path to opportunity, safety, and the fullness of her potential.