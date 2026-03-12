Moss Gas has lost their own Cepeda Moss, 67

Cepeda Moss, 67

NASSAU| The Nassau Darts Association is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Cepeda Moss.

Cepeda “Peter” was a true supporter of the Association and generously provided a venue for our dart competitions, always with good humour and a willingness to help, even at short notice. His kindness and support meant a great deal to our darts community.

We extend our sincere condolences to the Moss family and friends at this difficult time. Our thoughts are especially with his partner, Camille, who stood faithfully by his side.

Rest in peace, Cepeda. You will be remembered and greatly missed by the Nassau darts community.