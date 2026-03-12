PLP CHAIRMAN MITCHELL: ELECTIONS IS WEEKS AWAY!

Minister Fred Mitchell

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday that The Bahamas is heading toward a general election within weeks, as he urged supporters to rally behind the governing party for another term in office.

Mitchell made the remarks in a voicenote circulated to supporters, framing the coming vote as a critical choice about who should lead the country for the next five years.

“This is a country that is facing a general election in the next few weeks,” he said.

“It’s likely that the election campaign will heat up and the Bahamian people will be asked shortly who should govern them for the next five years.

“By any reckoning that should be the PLP administration for a second term. Not an FNM administration. These are serious times.”

The comments come as both major political parties intensify preparations for an election widely expected before the constitutional deadline in September.

PM Davis was asked the question about the elections and Davis simply cut short concerns by saying elections are coming soon.