Former Chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority (BPPPBA) awarded his brother-in-law a juicy $190,000 contract!

Michael Pintard is about to sink his deputy Shanendon Cartwright just days before a General Election as ROADS AND PARKS QUESTIONS SWIRL!

FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright and his Leader Michael Pintard.

NASSAU| Serious investigations into Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority (BPPPBA) that was chaired by FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright are now coming to light.

According to deep investigations, Cartwright, who remains deputy leader of the FNM and served Chairman of BPPPBA between July 1, 2017 to September 15th, 2021, signed millions in contracts awarded to many generals of the FNM – which is not strange.

However, BP deep investigations can confirm Cartwright signed off on some $190,000 worth of contracts to a man by the name Clement Penn Jr. He operated a landscaping company during the terms when Cartwright served as Chairman.

Penn, we now know, is the biological brother of Shanondon Cartwright’s wife, making him the brother-in-law of Shanondon Cartwight, the deputy leader to Michael Pintard.

Cartwright’s excuse to all this is that he did not wed his wife until December 2021. The real question is this: How long did Cartwright knew his wife and her brother Clement Penn Jr? Because … if you know Bahamas Press there is much more to this contract than we are saying and will leave that in another article to expose.

It is important to note the facts here:

– Shanondon Cartwight signed off on the contracts!

– Cartwright warned a senior executive that persons employed at the authority were prohibited from having contracts.

– Also it was a clear policy that this prohibition to employees was extended to relatives of serving employees.

– It was also established that each contract was signed off by Cartwright and then BPPPBA Board Secretary Marisol Morley-Pinder. Morley-Pinder was also investigated and some $2.7 million in her accounts were frozen. She yinner should know is another BIGTIME WARTIME FNM GENENERAL!

And, just by way of information, there are some 35 individuals and entities altogether with some 235 files attached from the Financial Intelligence Unit with serious details on this Beaches and Parks scandal when Cartwright served as Chairman.

Follow Your Bahamas Press as we dive deep deep into these suspects, all connected and related, who collected millions in tax dollars from the Bahamas Government.

Yinner think Pintard knew this? We doubt he did, or perhaps he did and know if he goes down in defeat Cartwright will go down in disgrace come May 12th!

Stay Tuned as we report and let yinner decide, cause the media armed with the same information we have, will not touch this with a ten foot pole!