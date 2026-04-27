PRD THOMPSON: AROUND 20,000 APPLICATIONS FOR EARLY VOTING ON APRIL 30

The Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) Commissioner, Harrison Thompson

NASSAU| The Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) Commissioner, Harrison Thompson, has released updated data on voter applications for the advanced poll scheduled for April 30.

Thompson stated that the PRD has received approximately 20,000 applications so far and expressed confidence that the advanced polling process will see strong participation.

He also confirmed that 12 polling stations will be set up in New Providence, including one at the University of The Bahamas designated for family island voters.

The PRD Commissioner is urging voters to carefully check their assigned polling divisions to ensure they attend the correct locations on election day, emphasizing the importance of proper preparation for a smooth voting process.